With 830 new cases, Nepal's Covid-19 tally reaches 248,423

Nepal on Sunday recorded 830 new Covid-19 cases across the country as the total count reached 248,423. In the last 24 hours, Kathmandu has registered 348 coronavirus cases, The Himalayan Times reported.

The death toll of the country has jumped to 1,698 with nine more Covid-19 deaths reported today. Citing the Ministry of Health and Population, The Himalayan Times reported that 1,500 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours. As of today, 235,731 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 94.9 per cent.

Nepal's active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 10,994. According to the health ministry, 5,181 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,831,041 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date. (ANI)

