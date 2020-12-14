Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Covid-19 cases breach 72-million mark

The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 72 million cases mark, as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

ANI | Baltimore | Updated: 14-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 08:32 IST
Global Covid-19 cases breach 72-million mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 72 million cases mark, as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University (JHU). As of 6:56 am (IST), the Covid-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at JHU reported that the world Covid-19 tally stands at 72,185,121 and 1,611,436 deaths due to the virus across the world.

The dashboard further reported that as many as 47,194,666 patients -- who tested positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide -- have recovered from the disease of which 9.3 million patients are from India which is the highest number of recoveries in the world. The United States continues to be the worst-affected by the pandemic with its tally surpassing 16 million and deaths due to the pathogen nearing 300,000. Presently the US caseload stands at 16,240,370 while the number of patients across the country stands at 299,101.

The number of recovered patients across the nation is currently at 6,298,082, across the US. India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most-affected countries in the world reporting over 9.8 million cases and 6.9 million cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest death toll due to the virus in the world after the US reporting about 181,402 deaths in the South American country.

Russia has recorded 2,629,699 Covid-19 cases -- making it the fourth most-affected country in the world reporting 46,404 fatalities. France has reported 2,430,612 cases and 58,015 fatalities. This comes after the global coronavirus cases breached 70 million cases on Saturday, just days ago.

Meanwhile, trucks with the first batches of the company's long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine departed the Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, on Sunday morning to 636 predetermined locations. Pfizer is expected to deliver an estimated 2.9 million doses this week via UPS and FedEx, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, according to NBC. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday (local time) signed off on the advisory panel's recommendation to use Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in people of age 16 and older. The initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to states from Monday morning, said General Gustave Perna, head of the Donald Trump-led administration's Operation Warp Speed.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that he instructed officials from the country's health and science ministries to secure deals with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for enough doses to inoculate up to 70 per cent of the population. US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use across the country, President Donald Trump said that the vaccine will be administered "in less than 24 hours".

The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.The num...

Cricket-Australia's Abbott out of first India test, Henriques called in

Australia pace bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first test against India starting in Adelaide on Thursday due to a calf injury while all-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the side. Abbott will recuperate in Sydney and j...

BBL 10: Alex Carey joins Adelaide Strikers' squad for Launceston trip

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will face Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide Strikers return fixture in Launceston on Tuesday. Barring an international call-up, Carey will be available for the remainder of Big Bash League season 10.Ca...

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020