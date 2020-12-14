Left Menu
Brazil's COVID-19 caseload tops 6.9 million, death toll over 1.81 lakh

Brazil has registered over 21,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the national infection caseload to 69,01,952.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 14-12-2020 08:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Brazil has registered over 21,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the national infection caseload to 69,01,952. 21,825 new cases were reported on Sunday, Xinhua reported citing Brazilian Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose to 1,81,402 with 279 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Brazil is one of the worst impacted countries from the coronavirus. It has second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States and third highest caseload after the United States and India. (ANI)

