Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian President enjoys high level of approval amid COVID-19: survey

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua); Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to maintain his highest level of approval among the population since his term began in January last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released Sunday by the firm Datafolha.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:28 IST
Brazilian President enjoys high level of approval amid COVID-19: survey
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua); Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to maintain his highest level of approval among the population since his term began in January last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released Sunday by the firm Datafolha. According to the survey, 37 percent of Brazilians consider Bolsonaro to be a "good or very good" president, the same level registered in August.

The percentage of Brazilians who described Bolsonaro's term as "bad or abysmal" went from 34 percent to 32 percent, while the percentage of people who rated him "average" has increased from 27 percent to 29 percent. However, overall, the Datafolha data showed that Bolsonaro still has the lowest popularity of any first-term president since 1985.

Bolsonaro scored his highest approval ratings among businessmen with 56 percent and in the central-west and northern regions of Brazil. His lowest approval ratings were seen among students and people with a higher level of education, which stood at 49 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, next to the United States and India. According to a report from the country's Ministry of Health on Sunday, Brazil has registered over 6.9 million cases and more than 181,000 deaths from COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast in support of protesting farmers, appeals Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers protes...

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020