Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan govt facilitated 'creeping coup' known for suppressing anti-government dissent

Prime Minister Imran Khan's facilitated 'creeping coup' is becoming more apparent in the International eye as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government "readily suppresses" anti-government and anti-military dissent, as reported by Asia Times.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:38 IST
Imran Khan govt facilitated 'creeping coup' known for suppressing anti-government dissent
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan's facilitated 'creeping coup' is becoming more apparent in the International eye as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government "readily suppresses" anti-government and anti-military dissent, as reported by Asia Times. In an article titled 'The military seeds of Pakistan's discontent', written by Salman Rafi Sheikh, mentioned that a 'creeping coup' has allowed Pakistan's military to control and manipulate government "without firing a shot or rolling a tank."

"Khan's facilitated "creeping coup" is becoming increasingly more apparent in the international eye...Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led regime often and readily suppresses anti-government and anti-military dissent, acting similar to previous repressive military dictatorships under the guise of democracy, Sheikh wrote. The author further wrote that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, now Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz supremo, who was ousted in 2017 through the disqualification verdict by the Supreme Court on the grounds of corruption claimed that an "alien force" was behind the verdict.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement -- a coalition of 11 opposition parties -- is "now angling to knock" the PTI government from power, is a direct response to what they see as Khan's "hybrid martial law" regime. The author further said that Pakistani history shows that electoral democracy usually lasts about a decade before the military seizes control again.

"Enter, instead, the "creeping coup." Without firing a shot or rolling a tank, the Pakistan Army and the wider security establishment now overtly or de facto run key ministries and departments, giving security forces power over the nation's day-to-day administration," it read further. Sheikh said further that Pakistan's Army, coup-prone and institutionally bound to act as the nation's "guardian", has re-established its political clout through appointments to civilian bureaucratic posts, re-cementing its previous day-to-day administration of the country.

"It's a phenomenon opposition critics now agitating on the nation's streets refer to as a "creeping coup", one that sportsman-turned-politician has willingly facilitated in exchange for the trappings of elected power," it added further. The Imran Khan government has been facing immense backlash from the 11-party opposition alliance, where members of the Opposition have labelled him as "worse than COVID-19".

According to a Geo News report, Pakistani Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in her address at Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday urged supporters to answer the call for a march to Islamabad, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formally announced that PDM is now headed to the capital. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had slammed the Imran Khan government during the sixth Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, saying that the country is suffering because of the "fake, incompetent and illegitimate government." (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dushyant Chautala discusses ongoing, proposed road projects in Haryana with Gadkari

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latters residence in Delhi on Monday and discussed various ongoing and proposed road projects in Haryana. I met the Union Minister Nitin ...

El Paso Water selects Infosys as partner for customer service transformation

Infosysannounced on Monday a strategic partnership withEl Paso WaterEPWater, a municipal utility in El Paso, Texas, to transform its legacy customer information systems CIS with Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter C2M. Bengaluru-headquartere...

Chowgule Shipyards delivers first vessel to Wijnne & Barends amid pandemic

Chowgule Group-owned Shipyards on Monday said it has delivered a general cargo vessel to a Dutch client, making it the first company to export ship since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The vessel, which is 98.2 metre in length ove...

No need for law on MSP, most farmers support new laws: Rupala

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday said most farmers in the country are in favour of the Centres new farm laws, and there is no need to bring the MSP under purview of law as demanded by the protesting farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020