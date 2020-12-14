Kenya, Somaliland hold talks on "mutual interests": Report

Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, the President of Kenya held talks with Musa Bihi Abdi, the President of Somaliland amid cold relations, according to a report by BBC.

The talks between the two Presidents were termed as "mutual interests" as tweeted by Kenya Foreign Affairs;

President of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi arrived in the Country this afternoon. He was received by CS Munya and CAS Hon @AbabuNamwamba. H.E Musa Abdi will hold talks Monday with H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta on mutual interests. pic.twitter.com/8RdRsF7Oq6 — ForeignAffairsKenya (@ForeignOfficeKE) December 13, 2020

The two nations were reportedly engaged in cold relations since Somalia had expelled the ambassador of Kenya to Mogadishu and had recalled its ambassador from Nairobi. As Kenya was being accused of alleged interference in Somalia's internal and political affairs.

The Foreign Affairs noted Somalialnd's importance in the easternmost region of the African Continent, Horn of Africa particularly in the fight against terrorism. It tweeted; "Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly al-Shabab".

It further tweeted that the recent visit wasn't the first, quoting;