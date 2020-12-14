Left Menu
Kenya, Somaliland hold talks on "mutual interests": Report

14-12-2020
Kenya, Somaliland hold talks on "mutual interests": Report
Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, the President of Kenya held talks with Musa Bihi Abdi, the President of Somaliland amid cold relations, according to a report by BBC.

The talks between the two Presidents were termed as "mutual interests" as tweeted by Kenya Foreign Affairs;

The two nations were reportedly engaged in cold relations since Somalia had expelled the ambassador of Kenya to Mogadishu and had recalled its ambassador from Nairobi. As Kenya was being accused of alleged interference in Somalia's internal and political affairs.

The Foreign Affairs noted Somalialnd's importance in the easternmost region of the African Continent, Horn of Africa particularly in the fight against terrorism. It tweeted; "Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly al-Shabab".

It further tweeted that the recent visit wasn't the first, quoting;

