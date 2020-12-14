Pakistan Democratic Movement meets in Raiwind to decide next steps in anti-govt campaign

Left Menu
After its sixth power show in Lahore, the top leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's 11-party alliance, convened a meeting at Jati Umrah in Raiwind on Monday, to decide the next steps of the opposition's anti-government campaign.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. Image Credit: ANI

After its sixth power show in Lahore, the top leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's 11-party alliance, convened a meeting at Jati Umrah in Raiwind on Monday, to decide the next steps of the opposition's anti-government campaign. According to Geo News, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the meeting, while Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, among other opposition leaders, also attended the meeting.

This is the first summit session of the 11-party alliance at Raiwind, and was hosted by Maryam. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also called a meeting of party leaders and spokesperson on Monday to discuss a strategy to deal with the opposition, Geo News reported.

During the PDM's Lahore rally, Bilawal slammed the Imran Khan-led government and said that the country is suffering because of the "fake, incompetent and illegitimate government." According to the Pakistan media, the Lahore rally failed to gather much crowd.

Citing police sources, ARY News said, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. Meanwhile, Imran Khan said in a tweet, "Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering ppl's lives during the COVID-19 spike - showing the scant regard they have for citizens' safety and well-being. All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth."

However, Anadolu News has reported that tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore on Sunday, despite a government ban on public gatherings due to coronavirus. PDM has organised five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

