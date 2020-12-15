Left Menu
Development News Edition

India successfully shouldered its responsibility as pharmacy of world amid COVID: Vikas Swarup

India emerged as a net provider of health security and successfully shouldered its responsibility as the pharmacy of the world, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) at the UNGA Special Session on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:32 IST
India successfully shouldered its responsibility as pharmacy of world amid COVID: Vikas Swarup
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup. Image Credit: ANI

India emerged as a net provider of health security and successfully shouldered its responsibility as the pharmacy of the world, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) at the UNGA Special Session on COVID-19 on Tuesday. Speaking virtually at the 31st Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Swarup said, "Within two months of the pandemic, we expanded our diagnostic facility from one major facility for pan-India testing to more than 2,000 today. From having almost no domestic manufacting of PPE kits, we have become the second-largest manufacturer. More than 17,000 dedicated COVID facilities were set up with 1.6 million isolation beds. Digital tools such as the Aarogya Setu App were developed and are being effectively used for extensive contact tracing."

On India's role to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the top official said that India has emerged as a net provider of health security and successfully shouldered its responsibility as the pharmacy of the world, sending consignments of medicines and medical supplies to almost 150 partner countries. He further said that India's "timely, graded and pro-active" response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calculated measures were designed to protect the country's huge population and ensure that minimal damage is caused to the economy.

" The government has also been doing its best to ensure that the economy and the livelihoods of people are not adversely hampered. We announced a massive USD 266 billion stimulus package, amounting to almost 10 per cent of our gross domestic product, directed at helping low-income groups, marginal farmers, small businesses, migrants and those in the informal sector. To ensure food security, the world's largest food transfer programme was initiated to give extra rations to 800 million people," Swarup said. Emphasising that the ongoing crisis has laid bare the gap that exists in global cooperation and governance structures of multilateral organisations, he said: "It is important that we make reformed multilateralism our guiding principle."

The MEA Secretary reiterated that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help humanity in fighting this crisis. "India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capabilities for delivery of the vaccine," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico adds 5,930 new Covid-19 cases, 345 deaths

Mexico City Mexico, December 15 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 5,930 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 1,255,974, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, the countrys death toll from the virus increased by 345 to ...

How moon controls release of methane in Arctic Ocean, new study

A study lead by University in Tromso UIT The Arctic University of Norway has claimed that the moon has a role to play in controlling the amount of methane gas released by the Arctic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean, according to various researches l...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020