Pak opposition demands Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face intensified movements

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's 11-party opposition alliance, has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as the long march to Islamabad.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:34 IST
JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's 11-party opposition alliance, has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as the long march to Islamabad. "Today, we want to make clear to the government that it should resign by January 31," Dawn quoted Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman as saying on Monday.

Rehman was speaking to the media in Lahore alongside PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other opposition leaders. He further said that if the government refuses to quit by that time, a meeting of the PDM's leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date of which will also be decided during the meeting, Dawn reported.

"All party workers in PDM and the people of Pakistan are appealed to start preparations for the long march from today," he added. The next general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for 2023.

During the Lahore rally, Geo News quoted Rehman as saying, "We will march towards Islamabad in late January or early February." He further said, "We will no longer allow the illegitimate government to rule. We will only rest after it is brought to an end."

According to Anadolu News, tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore on Sunday, despite a government ban on public gatherings due to coronavirus. After its sixth power show against the Imran Khan-led government in Lahore, PDM called a meeting of top party leaders to discuss strategy for the next rally that will be held in Larkana.

PDM has organised five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

