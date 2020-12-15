Greece welcomes US sanctions against Turkey

Athens [Greece], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The Greek Foreign Ministry welcomed the imposition of US sanctions against Turkey for the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems. Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

"Greece, a NATO member state, is pleased with the announcement by the US Treasury Department of... sanctions against the Turkish Defense Industries, its head and other leaders in accordance with Section 231 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)," the Greek ministry said. Athens considers Turkey's acquisition of S-400 air defence systems to be directed against NATO interests. (ANI/Sputnik)