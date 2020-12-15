Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece welcomes US sanctions against Turkey

The Greek Foreign Ministry welcomed the imposition of US sanctions against Turkey for the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:05 IST
Greece welcomes US sanctions against Turkey
Greek flag. Image Credit: ANI

Athens [Greece], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The Greek Foreign Ministry welcomed the imposition of US sanctions against Turkey for the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems. Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

"Greece, a NATO member state, is pleased with the announcement by the US Treasury Department of... sanctions against the Turkish Defense Industries, its head and other leaders in accordance with Section 231 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)," the Greek ministry said. Athens considers Turkey's acquisition of S-400 air defence systems to be directed against NATO interests. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.He was the Director General of Project Seabird.Ea...

Trial for Regeni murder will reach 'shocking' truth, says Italian prime minister

A trial over the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016 is an instrument to reach the truth, which is expected to be shocking, the Italian prime minister said in an interview published on Tuesday. Italian prosecu...

Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, Decem...

Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary, in Hazratganj in Lucknow, on Tuesday. While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said, Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020