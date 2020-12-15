Macron plans referendum to add climate clause to constitution

Paris [France], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention to hold a nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments related to the fight against climate change. The amendments are set to add notions of biodiversity, the environment, and the fight against global warming to the basic law's Article 1.

"It will be a constitutional reform in one article. According to the constitution, it must first go through the National Assembly, then through the Senate ... After that, it will be put to a referendum," Macron said on Monday during a meeting of the Citizen's Convention on Climate. In late June, Macron voiced his support for the initiative to add provisions on biodiversity and the fight against climate change to the country's constitution. The leader proposed allowing the lawmakers to discuss the initiative and then hold a referendum in 2021. (ANI/Sputnik)