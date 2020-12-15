Left Menu
Kabul's Deputy Governor killed in IED blast

Deputy Governor of Kabul, Mohibullah Mohammadi, and his secretary have been killed in an IED blast in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Governor of Kabul, Mohibullah Mohammadi, and his secretary have been killed in an IED blast in Afghanistan on Tuesday. Kabul police confirmed that the IED was placed on their vehicle in Macroryan 4 in Kabul's PD9 district, reported TOLO News.

"Mohibullah Mohammadi, deputy Governor of Kabul, and his secretary were killed in a blast from an IED placed on their vehicle in Macroryan 4 in Kabul's PD9 today, #Kabul police confirmed," tweeted TOLO News. "Two of his bodyguards were wounded in the blast," said police.

No militant group has claimed the responsibility for the explosion. Violence has raged across the country since the Taliban and Afghan government launched peace talks in Qatar in September.

Earlier, today in the wee hours a police officer too was killed and two police were wounded in a terrorist ambush in Kabul. (ANI)

Also Read: Seven terrorists, including Hamza Waziristani, killed in airstrike in Afghanistan's Ghazni province

