Presidential election campaign kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

The presidential election campaign kicked off in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The presidential election campaign kicked off in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday. The election campaign runs until January 9, 2021, with voting to begin on January 10.

A total of 18 candidates, including one woman, will compete for the presidency of the country. More than three million voters are eligible for the election. On Election Day, 2,475 polling stations will be open, including 45 abroad, according to the preliminary list.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on October 15 after violent protests in Bishkek following the October 4 parliamentary elections, the results of which were later annulled by the Central Election Commission. According to Kyrgyz legislation, early elections should be held within three months following the resignation of the president. (ANI/Xinhua)

