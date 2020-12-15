Left Menu
Malaysia reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Malaysia reported 1,772 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 86,618.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,772 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 86,618. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 12 of the new cases are imported with 1,760 being local transmissions.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 422. Another 1,084 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 71,681, or 82.8 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 14,515 active cases, 118 are being held in intensive care and 56 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

