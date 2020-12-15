Left Menu
Development News Edition

Somalia cuts off diplomatic relations with Kenya

Somalia on Tuesday severed diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing it of meddling in its internal political affairs weeks before a crucial general election, The New York Times reported.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:17 IST
Somalia cuts off diplomatic relations with Kenya
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Somalia on Tuesday severed diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing it of meddling in its internal political affairs weeks before a crucial general election, The New York Times reported. In an announcement broadcast on state television, Osman Dubbe, the Minister of Information, said Somalia was breaking off relations because Kenya had violated his country's sovereignty adding that Somalia would recall all its diplomats from Kenya and gave Kenyan diplomats seven days to leave the country.

"The federal government of Somalia reached this decision as an answer to the political violations and the Kenyan government's continuous blatant interference recently in our country's sovereignty. The current leadership of the Kenyan government is working on dividing the two nations, who share common interests," Dubbe said. "#Somalia inevitably decides to severe its diplomatic relations with #Kenya as result of constant interference in the internal and political affairs of Somalia. This is violation of African Union's Constitutive Act and is an affront to the peaceful coexistence of African nations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia wrote in a tweet.

This comes after bilateral talks between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and the breakaway territory of Somaliland, President Musa Bihi Abdi. The two leaders discussed mutual interest between both the countries.Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Somalis were already facing myriad threats, from floods and desert locusts and on Tuesday, opposition groups and their supporters clashed with police in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as they began protests aimed at pushing the government for a fair vote. The United States had announced just over a week ago that it would withdraw its troops from Somalia, raising concerns that the security gains achieved over the past decade against the Shabab, a terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda, could be undermined and the militants could try to claim it as a victory, The New York Times reported.

Kenya and Somalia both have been dogged by violence meted out by the Shabab. They have been engaged for years in a maritime dispute that is currently being adjudicated at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, The New York Times further reported. Tensions between both the countries began in late November when the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Nairobi of meddling in the upcoming elections. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal logs 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,145 on Tuesday with 45 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the health department said. At least 2,289 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the st...

ISL 7: Hyderabad FC beat SC East Bengal in five-goal thriller

Thirty-nine seconds was all it took for Aridane Santana to turn the game around as unbeaten Hyderabad FC condemned SC East Bengal to yet another defeat in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL at the Tilak Maidan here on Tue...

Google discontinues Google Home Max

Tech giant Google has discontinued manufacturing the Google Home Max, its the companys smart speaker designed with high-quality sound in mind. According to The Verge, the company has told the outlet that Google Home Max has sold out of the ...

Raj CM expresses concern over mobiles being seized from jail inmates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the states jails, an official said on Monday. In a video conference to review the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020