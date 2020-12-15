Bangladesh reports 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,877 new COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 494,209 and the death toll at 7,129, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 19,054 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 426,729 including 2,884 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 per cent and the current recovery rate is 86.35 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)