MoS Muraleedharan begins his two-day visit to Oman

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan began his two-day visit to Oman by offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir, he said on Wednesday. In a tweet, the Minister wrote that the temple is a testimony to the age-old people to people ties between the two countries.

"Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External & Parliamentary Affairs of India arrived at Muscat, Oman for a 2-day official visit. He was received by Ambassador Munu Mahawar," said the Embassy of India, Muscat in a tweet.

The visit would conclude on Thursday, December 17. An External Affairs Ministry release said that this will be his first visit to the country as Minister of State.

During the visit, he will be meeting the Foreign Minister of Oman, Labour Minister and other ministers. He will also interact with a broad cross-section of the Indian community and the newly formed Oman-India Friendship Association. Muraleedharan, who is also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, will meet the representatives of the Indian Social Club, social workers, medical and education professionals and yoga organisations. (ANI)