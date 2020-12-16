Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Muraleedharan begins his two-day visit to Oman

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan began his two-day visit to Oman by offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir, he said on Wednesday.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:58 IST
MoS Muraleedharan begins his two-day visit to Oman
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir, Oman. . Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan began his two-day visit to Oman by offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir, he said on Wednesday. In a tweet, the Minister wrote that the temple is a testimony to the age-old people to people ties between the two countries.

"Started the first day of my Oman visit by offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir, one of the oldest temples in the Gulf. The temple is a testimony to the age-old people-people ties between our two countries," he wrote in a tweet. "Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External & Parliamentary Affairs of India arrived at Muscat, Oman for a 2-day official visit. He was received by Ambassador Munu Mahawar," said the Embassy of India, Muscat in a tweet.

The visit would conclude on Thursday, December 17. An External Affairs Ministry release said that this will be his first visit to the country as Minister of State.

During the visit, he will be meeting the Foreign Minister of Oman, Labour Minister and other ministers. He will also interact with a broad cross-section of the Indian community and the newly formed Oman-India Friendship Association. Muraleedharan, who is also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, will meet the representatives of the Indian Social Club, social workers, medical and education professionals and yoga organisations. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...

Kerala Agriculture Minister harvests vegetables to promote 'Subhiksha Keralam' programme

In order to promote Kerala Governments Subhiksha Keralam programme, started during the Covid-19 period for smooth coordination between existing agriculture schemes in the state, State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday harveste...

Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup p...

PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of arme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020