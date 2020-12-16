Seoul to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees in high-risk facilities

Seoul [South Korea], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The city government of Seoul, South Korea's capital, announced its plan Wednesday to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees in high-risk facilities including restaurants and religious facilities. The COVID-19 tests will be carried out on all people working in Seoul for restaurants, religious facilities, call centers, nursing homes, child care services, courier companies, and sewing factories as well as taxi and bus drivers and those working at public transport services.

Workers at the high-risk facilities will be tested for the virus free of charge regardless of symptoms. Seo Jeong-hyup, the acting Seoul mayor, told an online press briefing that the city government planned to increase the daily number of COVID-19 tests to a maximum of 37,000 from the current 10,000 or so.

On Monday, 2,240 Seoul citizens without symptoms and any contact with the infected voluntarily received the city's free precautionary tests. Out of the total, 17 people tested positive for the virus. In the latest tally, the country reported 1,078 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 45,442. It was the highest daily caseload, surpassing the previous high of 1,030 tallied on Sunday.

Among the new cases, 373 infections came from Seoul and 320 were people residing in the surrounding Gyeonggi province. (ANI/Xinhua)