Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seoul to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees in high-risk facilities

The city government of Seoul, South Korea's capital, announced its plan Wednesday to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees in high-risk facilities including restaurants and religious facilities.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:37 IST
Seoul to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees in high-risk facilities
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The city government of Seoul, South Korea's capital, announced its plan Wednesday to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees in high-risk facilities including restaurants and religious facilities. The COVID-19 tests will be carried out on all people working in Seoul for restaurants, religious facilities, call centers, nursing homes, child care services, courier companies, and sewing factories as well as taxi and bus drivers and those working at public transport services.

Workers at the high-risk facilities will be tested for the virus free of charge regardless of symptoms. Seo Jeong-hyup, the acting Seoul mayor, told an online press briefing that the city government planned to increase the daily number of COVID-19 tests to a maximum of 37,000 from the current 10,000 or so.

On Monday, 2,240 Seoul citizens without symptoms and any contact with the infected voluntarily received the city's free precautionary tests. Out of the total, 17 people tested positive for the virus. In the latest tally, the country reported 1,078 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 45,442. It was the highest daily caseload, surpassing the previous high of 1,030 tallied on Sunday.

Among the new cases, 373 infections came from Seoul and 320 were people residing in the surrounding Gyeonggi province. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act to be enforced from today

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be enforced in the state from Wednesday, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Chief Minister has announced a strict implementation of the rules and regulations of the Gujarat Land Grab...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL challenging appointments to Expert Appraisal Committee on environment

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL challenging appointments made to the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for assessing environmental impact of thermal power and coal mining projects. A bench of Chief Jus...

Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumours - media

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.The media reports said Khamenei would meet organizers of events to m...

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical - von der Leyen

The EUs chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020