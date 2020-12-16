Left Menu
Pakistan reports 105 new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

With 105 COVID-related deaths in one day, the highest since June, Pakistan's count of fatalities went up to 9,010 on Wednesday.

16-12-2020
Image Credit: ANI

With 105 COVID-related deaths in one day, the highest since June, Pakistan's count of fatalities went up to 9,010 on Wednesday. Citing data by National Command and Operation Center, Geo News reported that 70 of 105 new COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

Sindh reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths with 58 people dying in 24 hours. Punjab reported 30 deaths and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12. Islamabad and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported two fatalities each and one person died in Balochistan. Since the beginning of December, at least 919 people died of coronavirus with a daily average of 61.22 deaths.

Comparatively, 337 lives were lost due to COVID-19 in the first 15 days of November at an average of 22.4 deaths per day while October saw 137 deaths in the first half with a daily average of 9.133 deaths, Geo News reported. (ANI)

