Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh PM Hasina calls India a true friend, commends PM Modi's leadership during pandemic

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual summit on Thursday, said that India is the country's true friend for its support during 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:57 IST
Bangladesh PM Hasina calls India a true friend, commends PM Modi's leadership during pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina held virtual summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual summit on Thursday, said that India is the country's true friend for its support during 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. "I pay deep homage to the 3 million martyrs who laid their lives. I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the 1971 war. I pay my gratitude to the government and people of India who extended wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation.

"Today is a very special day for me. Today was the day, my mother, my sister, brother -- we were all incarcerated. Col Ashok Tara, on the morning of December 17, freed us from the hands of the Pakistani forces... India is our true friend," she added. She further congratulated the Prime Minister for his handling of the pandemic as India's recovery rate has improved to 95.31 per cent, as of today (Ministry of Health).

"I must commend you for the manner in which your government has countered COVID-19 in one of the world's most populated zones. Apart from the healthcare packages, the economic packages under the initiative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is admirable," she added. Hasina stated that India would play an even more important role in the global economy.

"I believe both our countries can move up the global and regional chains by integrating our economies, taking advantage of available synergies. Our ongoing initiatives are catalysts in this regard. Our relations have embarked on a landmark moment,' she added. "Bangladesh is on the verge of celebrating 50 years as an independent nation. Bangladesh and India are also stepping into the 50th year of establishment of diplomatic relations. Your (PM Modi) visit to Dhaka on March 26, 2021, will be the crowning glory of our joint commemoration of Bangladesh's Liberation War 1971," she said.

Bangladesh is commemorating the year 2020 as Mujib Borsho - the birth centenary of the father of the nation of Bangladesh - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman popularly known as Bangabandhu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reach to 107/3 at tea on Day 1 of first Test against Australia

India reached to 107 for 3 at tea on the opening day of the first daynight Test against Australia here on ThursdayCaptain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 39 and 2 respectively at the breakBrief Scores India 107 for...

'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins

With investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are saying they want the team to come to the central city, hoping they could prove the virus did not originate there.An international...

Price hikes to dampen recovery for Indian automakers after festive boost: Fitch

Indian automakers plans to pass on higher commodity prices to customers will dim the prospects for a demand recovery after December when the boost in some categories from pent-up demand and festive spending fades and the economic impact fro...

'Mentally tortured' Amir quits international cricket, to release statement soon

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced that he quitting international cricket. The 28-year-old pacer said that he does not think he can work with the current Pakistan Cricket Board PCB management and it is best for him to leave....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020