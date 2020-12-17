Left Menu
Development News Edition

'China monitors social media posts of Uyghurs settled abroad'

China has devised a new social media surveillance system to put a tab on Uyghurs staying overseas. Concerned about international opinion, the Chinese Communist Party has started to monitor social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and WeChat reports CNN.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:32 IST
'China monitors social media posts of Uyghurs settled abroad'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China has devised a new social media surveillance system to put a tab on Uyghurs staying overseas. Concerned about international opinion, the Chinese Communist Party has started to monitor social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and WeChat reports CNN. In a bizarre turn of events, Nyrola Elima, an Uyghur settled in Sweden faced the repressive action by the Chinese officials, CNN reported.

In September 2020, one of her relatives Mayila Yakufu was freed from a Chinese internment camp based in Yining Detention Center and she contacted Yakufu through a video call. "I didn't recognize her at the very beginning, because she looked so pale. She looked so weak and she had short hair," said Elima. "She was terrified, she didn't dare to speak too much with me,"CNN reported.

Elima quickly passed on the news to Yakufu's parents and sister who live in Australia. As per the officials, Yakufu's apparent crime was transferring savings to her parents in Australia, to help them buy a house.

But her freedom was short-lived as a day after Chinese authorities took her away again, this time to Yining People's Hospital in western Xinjiang. They said the authorities didn't give them a medical reason for her admission to the hospital, but they did pass a message to her aunt and uncle: stop your daughter, Nyrola, from tweeting, reported CNN.

As per the US State Department, since 2017, two million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other ethnic minorities could have passed through the camp system, which China calls vocational training centers designed to fight extremism. The extent of the mass surveillance apparatus by China has increased manifolds to monitor Uyghurs, who can be sent to the camp in the name of long beards or headscarves or owning a passport.

The Uyghurs are subjugated in the name of vocational training, they are even sent to these camps. In order to save themselves from international disgrace, Chinese authorities have been monitoring the social media platforms of Uyghurs who have been staying overseas and who post against the repressive regime by threatening their families residing in Xinjiang.

"Many Uyghurs abroad are faced with the same gut-wrenching decision: do as instructed and stay silent, or risk speaking out to try to offer some protection to relatives, in the hope that if their names become well-known it will be more conspicuous if they disappear," CNN reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Centre to explore possibility of putting three farm laws on hold

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central government to explore the possibility of putting on hold the three farm laws, against which farmers are protesting at different borders of the national capital. A bench headed by Chief Justice...

BLS International signs contract with Embassy of Brazil in China

Exclusive Mandate to operate the Visa Application Centers NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- BLS International, leader in visa, consular and technology services, today announced that it has commenced accepting appointments for visa appl...

Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority - report

Technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has facial recognition technology which can specifically pick out members of Chinas Uighur minority, surveillance industry researcher IPVM said in a report.The report comes as human rights groups a...

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

The Justice Department plans to unseal new charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, according to a person familiar with the case. The bombing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020