Poland reports 12,454 new COVID-19 cases
ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:55 IST
Warsaw [Poland], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Poland confirmed on Wednesday 12,454 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total caseload to 1,159,901, according to the health ministry.
The ministry also announced 605 new deaths from the virus, and the national death toll climbed up to 23,914. (ANI/Xinhua)