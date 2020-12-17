Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would sacrifice Sindh govt for democracy's sake: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Pakistan People's Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that he was ready to give up his party's government in Sindh for the sake of democracy as the Prime Minister Imran Khan government continues to impose crackdowns on the opposition.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:22 IST
Would sacrifice Sindh govt for democracy's sake: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan People's Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that he was ready to give up his party's government in Sindh for the sake of democracy as the Prime Minister Imran Khan government continues to impose crackdowns on the opposition. He added that the final decision in this regard would be taken according to the joint opposition's strategy, Dawn reported.

"I have said this before and am reiterating that if the sacrifice of the Sindh government and the National Assembly is needed for the sake of democracy [...] then we are ready to make this sacrifice, but the strategy and process for it will be decided by the PDM leadership," he said while speaking to reporters in Lahore, as quoted by Dawn. Earlier, Bilawal said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would use these resignations of the Opposition lawmakers as "atom bombs" and it will be mutually decided when and how to best use them adding that that the PDM had decided that lawmakers of opposition parties would hand over their resignations to their respective party leaders by December 31.

Bilawal added that "third-party forces" had used the political vacuum created in the wake of such measures in the past while saying the opposition would stage a long march to the nation's capital if the Imran Khan government refuses to quit. "The PPP remains sensitive to this, that is why [...] we will want to implement such a strategy and use it in such a way that the country is not thrust into that difficult situation," the PPP leader said and further lashed out at the federal government for the sugar crisis in Pakistan saying that the government is making no effort for "reducing these difficulties for the people."

The Pakistani people had to bear the burden of such crises and now the people are saying -- in one voice -- that "Imran Khan must go", said Bilawal. This comes after the PDM has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as the long march to Islamabad. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says he hopes Biden will improve Russia-U.S. ties

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would help resolve some of the difficult issues in relations between Moscow and Washington.Speaking at his annual press conference, Putin added that Russian h...

SC asks Centre to explore possibility of putting three farm laws on hold

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central government to explore the possibility of putting on hold the three farm laws, against which farmers are protesting at different borders of the national capital. A bench headed by Chief Justice...

BLS International signs contract with Embassy of Brazil in China

Exclusive Mandate to operate the Visa Application Centers NEW DELHI, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- BLS International, leader in visa, consular and technology services, today announced that it has commenced accepting appointments for visa appl...

Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority - report

Technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has facial recognition technology which can specifically pick out members of Chinas Uighur minority, surveillance industry researcher IPVM said in a report.The report comes as human rights groups a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020