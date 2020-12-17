Would sacrifice Sindh govt for democracy's sake: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Pakistan People's Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that he was ready to give up his party's government in Sindh for the sake of democracy as the Prime Minister Imran Khan government continues to impose crackdowns on the opposition. He added that the final decision in this regard would be taken according to the joint opposition's strategy, Dawn reported.

"I have said this before and am reiterating that if the sacrifice of the Sindh government and the National Assembly is needed for the sake of democracy [...] then we are ready to make this sacrifice, but the strategy and process for it will be decided by the PDM leadership," he said while speaking to reporters in Lahore, as quoted by Dawn. Earlier, Bilawal said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would use these resignations of the Opposition lawmakers as "atom bombs" and it will be mutually decided when and how to best use them adding that that the PDM had decided that lawmakers of opposition parties would hand over their resignations to their respective party leaders by December 31.

Bilawal added that "third-party forces" had used the political vacuum created in the wake of such measures in the past while saying the opposition would stage a long march to the nation's capital if the Imran Khan government refuses to quit. "The PPP remains sensitive to this, that is why [...] we will want to implement such a strategy and use it in such a way that the country is not thrust into that difficult situation," the PPP leader said and further lashed out at the federal government for the sugar crisis in Pakistan saying that the government is making no effort for "reducing these difficulties for the people."

The Pakistani people had to bear the burden of such crises and now the people are saying -- in one voice -- that "Imran Khan must go", said Bilawal. This comes after the PDM has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as the long march to Islamabad. (ANI)