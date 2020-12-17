Spain records over 11,000 COVID-19 cases

Madrid [Spain], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Spain reported the highest jump in daily COVID-19 infections in weeks Wednesday, with the Health Ministry confirming another 11,078 cases. It's the fourth consecutive day of infection increase and the highest single-day spike since mid-November.

In light of worsening coronavirus data, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that there could be tighter restrictions in the holiday season. "If we have to make the plan stricter, don't have any doubts that the central government will ask regional governments to tighten measures," he told a parliamentary session.

At the moment, the health ministry recommends allowing people to travel to visit friends and family throughout the season, while relaxing the curfew and allowing up to 10 people to gather on festive days. Yet, regional governments have the final say on what its residents will be allowed to do.Spain's total caseload now sits at 1,782,566, with a death toll of 48,596, according to the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)