Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain records over 11,000 COVID-19 cases

Spain reported the highest jump in daily COVID-19 infections in weeks Wednesday, with the Health Ministry confirming another 11,078 cases.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:01 IST
Spain records over 11,000 COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Madrid [Spain], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Spain reported the highest jump in daily COVID-19 infections in weeks Wednesday, with the Health Ministry confirming another 11,078 cases. It's the fourth consecutive day of infection increase and the highest single-day spike since mid-November.

In light of worsening coronavirus data, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that there could be tighter restrictions in the holiday season. "If we have to make the plan stricter, don't have any doubts that the central government will ask regional governments to tighten measures," he told a parliamentary session.

At the moment, the health ministry recommends allowing people to travel to visit friends and family throughout the season, while relaxing the curfew and allowing up to 10 people to gather on festive days. Yet, regional governments have the final say on what its residents will be allowed to do.Spain's total caseload now sits at 1,782,566, with a death toll of 48,596, according to the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave sweeps Haryana and Punjab, fog reduces visibility at few places

Biting cold conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with temperatures hovering below normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Depa...

Alcoholic Beverage Industry body seeks lifting of prohibition in Bihar

An apex body of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry on Thursday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to gradually withdraw prohibition in the state claiming that it has increased smuggling and sale of illicit liquor, and also caused m...

Convene special Parliament session to resolve farm issues: NCP

With the farmers stir against the Centres new farm laws continuing near Delhi borders, the NCP on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special session of Parliament to address the concerns of the agitating peasants....

US STOCKS-Futures gain on stimulus hopes ahead of jobless claims

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday on increased hopes of imminent signing of a coronavirus stimulus bill, while investors kept an eye out for economic cues from weekly unemployment data due later in the day.Negotiations were underway...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020