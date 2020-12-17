Left Menu
India in touch with China over two stranded ships in Chinese waters, says MEA

India continues to be in regular touch with authorities in China to resolve the issue of several ships with Indian crew stranded in Chinese waters, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:22 IST
India in touch with China over two stranded ships in Chinese waters, says MEA
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking during his weekly briefing on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India continues to be in regular touch with authorities in China to resolve the issue of several ships with Indian crew stranded in Chinese waters, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the bulk cargo vessel MV Jagannath has been on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13, and has 23 Indian nationals on board.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals on board, is on anchorage near Caofeidian Port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo, Srivastava said at his virtual weekly media briefing. "Our embassy is in touch with Chinese authorities in this matter. The Chinese authorities have conveyed to us that due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by local authorities, the crew change is not permitted from these ports and the owners of these shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned that the Indian government is in touch with authorities to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are being taken care of. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

India in close touch with Sri Lanka for early release of 36 fishermen: MEA

Amid reports regarding the apprehension of 36 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, New Delhi on Thursday said it is in close touch with Colombo to verify the information, as well as to ensure consular access to the Indians and facilitat...

