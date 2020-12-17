Left Menu
India, Indonesia navies undertake 35th coordinated patrol

The 35th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND-INDO CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy began on Thursday and will continue till December 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The 35th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND-INDO CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy began on Thursday and will continue till December 18. According to an official statement, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kulish, an indigenously built missile corvette along with P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) will undertake coordinated patrol with Indonesian Naval Ship KRI Cut Nyak Dien, a Kapitan Pattimura (Parchim I) class corvette and an MPA of the Indonesian Navy.

"As part of Government of India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with countries in the Indian Ocean Region for Coordinated Patrols, cooperation in EEZ Surveillance, Passage exercises and bilateral/ multi-lateral exercises, towards enhancing regional maritime security," read the statement. The two countries have enjoyed a close and friendly relationship, covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which have strengthened over the years.

According to the statement, the navies of India and Indonesia have been carrying out CORPAT along their International Maritime Boundary Line since 2002 to reinforce maritime links, aiming to ensure safety and security of shipping and international trade in the region. The 35th IND - INDO CORPAT will contribute towards the Indian Navy's efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the Indo Pacific. (ANI)

