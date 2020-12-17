Among 189 countries, India goes down one rank in Human Development Index to 131

Out of 189 countries, India went down one rank to 131 in the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Human Development Index (HDI) in 2020. India's rank in 2018 was 130. India's Human Development Index (HDI) value for 2019 stood at 0.645, putting the country in the medium human development category.

India's carbon dioxide emissions (production) index was 0.972, while its material footprint index stood at 0.970. India's Gross National Income (GNI) per capita was recorded at USD 6,681 in 2019 on purchasing power parity (PPP) basis. According to the Index, in 2019, inequality in life expectancy in India was 19.7, while the gender inequality index was 0.488

The report also mentioned India's National Action Plan on Climate Change, and the nation's pledge to reduce emission intensity of its GDP from 2005 level by 33-35 per cent by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. It also said that India ranked fifth for installed solar capacity. Meanwhile, Norway ranked first in the index, with an HDI value of 0.957 in 2019.

China ranks 85 and Pakistan ranks 154, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were ranked 72 and 133 respectively. China's net emissions (8 gigatonnes) are 34 per cent below its territorial emissions (12.5 gigatonnes) compared with 19 per cent in India, according to the report.

This year's index introduced a new, experimental planetary pressures-adjusted Human Development Index. "Advancing human development while erasing such planetary pressures is the next frontier for human development, and its exploration lies at the heart of this 30th-anniversary edition of UNDP's Human Development Report," said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

The HDI is an assessment of a nation's health, education and standards of living. (ANI)