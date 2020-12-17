Left Menu
Development News Edition

Among 189 countries, India goes down one rank in Human Development Index to 131

Out of 189 countries, India went down one rank to 131 in the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Human Development Index (HDI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:02 IST
Among 189 countries, India goes down one rank in Human Development Index to 131
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Out of 189 countries, India went down one rank to 131 in the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Human Development Index (HDI) in 2020. India's rank in 2018 was 130. India's Human Development Index (HDI) value for 2019 stood at 0.645, putting the country in the medium human development category.

India's carbon dioxide emissions (production) index was 0.972, while its material footprint index stood at 0.970. India's Gross National Income (GNI) per capita was recorded at USD 6,681 in 2019 on purchasing power parity (PPP) basis. According to the Index, in 2019, inequality in life expectancy in India was 19.7, while the gender inequality index was 0.488

The report also mentioned India's National Action Plan on Climate Change, and the nation's pledge to reduce emission intensity of its GDP from 2005 level by 33-35 per cent by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. It also said that India ranked fifth for installed solar capacity. Meanwhile, Norway ranked first in the index, with an HDI value of 0.957 in 2019.

China ranks 85 and Pakistan ranks 154, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were ranked 72 and 133 respectively. China's net emissions (8 gigatonnes) are 34 per cent below its territorial emissions (12.5 gigatonnes) compared with 19 per cent in India, according to the report.

This year's index introduced a new, experimental planetary pressures-adjusted Human Development Index. "Advancing human development while erasing such planetary pressures is the next frontier for human development, and its exploration lies at the heart of this 30th-anniversary edition of UNDP's Human Development Report," said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

The HDI is an assessment of a nation's health, education and standards of living. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM may flag off Delhi Metro's driverless train soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag off the countrys first driverless metro train later this month in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday. The train will be flagged off on the Magenta Line Janakpuri West- Botanical Gar...

Kejriwal's nautanki of tearing up farm law copies a desperate attempt to cover AAP U-turn: Punjab minister

Terming the tearing up of the copies of the new farm laws at a special Delhi Assembly session by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal his latest nautanki theatrics, Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday said it was another desper...

Rugby-Player wellbeing will always be top priority, says World Rugby chief Beaumont

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont says player welfare is the number one priority at every level of the sport after a group of former players claimed negligence over head injuries suffered during their careers. A letter of claim from Ryland...

EU states to start COVID-19 vaccinations from Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticised as a slow EU approval process for the shots. The Dec. 27 start date - c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020