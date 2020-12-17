Left Menu
EU expects Hungary to address asylum law breaches after court decision

The European Commission will reach out to Hungary to ascertain how it is going to address its violations of EU law on asylum in the wake of the Court of Justice's ruling on the matter, spokesman for home affairs Adalbert Jahnz said on Thursday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:14 IST
EU expects Hungary to address asylum law breaches after court decision
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Commission will reach out to Hungary to ascertain how it is going to address its violations of EU law on asylum in the wake of the Court of Justice's ruling on the matter, spokesman for home affairs Adalbert Jahnz said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the top EU court ruled that Budapest had violated its obligations under European law in relation to asylum seekers from third countries.

"The commission will write a letter to the Hungarian authorities in order to ask about the next steps they are going to undertake in order to ensure that they now have full compliance with all the aspects of this judgement, including the need to ensure access to proper asylum procedures," Jahnz said at a briefing. According to the court, the measures taken by Budapest that infringe EU law include restricting access to the international protection procedure, unlawfully detaining applicants for that protection, as well as moving illegally staying third-country nationals to the border with Serbia, without observing the guarantees under a return procedure. (ANI/Sputnik)

