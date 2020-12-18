Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish king criticizes country's COVID-19 pandemic strategy in speech

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf has criticized the Swedish government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swedish Television reported on Thursday.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:17 IST
Swedish king criticizes country's COVID-19 pandemic strategy in speech
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Stockholm [Sweden], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf has criticized the Swedish government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swedish Television reported on Thursday. "I believe we have failed. We have a high number of deaths and that is terrible," the king said in an annual review known as "the year with the Swedish Royal Family," which will be broadcast on Swedish Television next week.

"It's been an awful year," the king said in the program, recalling "the grief and the frustration among many families and also many business owners who are on their knees and may lose their companies." "The Swedish people have suffered enormously under difficult circumstances," he said.

His son Prince Carl Philip and daughter-in-law Princess Sofia tested positive for COVID-19 last month after displaying flu-like symptoms. The King also said he felt for the families who were unable to say farewell to their dying relatives, calling the experience "heavy and traumatic."

Asked for his response to the king's statement, Sweden's state epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency Anders Tegnell said he had "no comment." "It is deeply regrettable that many people have died but whether or not we have failed is a question. I will have to leave to those who will review all of this in the future," Tegnell said Thursday at a press conference.

Swedish Television published the extract from its forthcoming royal review program just two days after the government-appointed "corona commission" issued a harsh verdict against Sweden's inadequate efforts to protect the elderly. Nearly half of the country's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in care homes. At a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven conceded that the elderly care system lacked resources in response to the pandemic and said that Sweden will start vaccinating high-risk groups sometime between December 27 and December 29.

As of Thursday, Sweden registered 357,466 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll reaching 7,893, while 3,691 patients have been admitted to ICUs throughout the pandemic in the country, according to the Public Health Agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020