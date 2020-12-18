Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quad member states reaffirm commitments towards free India Pacific

Senior officials from India, Japan, Australia and the United States on Friday exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive India Pacific region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:47 IST
Quad member states reaffirm commitments towards free India Pacific
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Senior officials from India, Japan, Australia and the United States on Friday exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive India Pacific region. The officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Department of State of the United States of America interacted through a video conference on Friday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India is also known as Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad.

They also reviewed ongoing and proposed practical cooperation in the areas of connectivity and infrastructure development, and security issues, including counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security, humanitarian and disaster relief, with the objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement by the ministry. "The officials exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest. The officials reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law especially the UNCLOS," the statement read.

In the context of the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, the officials underscored the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains for an expeditious and sustainable global economic recovery. They also highlighted the need to ensure safe, effective and affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines. They appreciated the Vietnamese chairmanship of the ASEAN and expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the 15th East Asia Summit held in November this year, the statement read. The officials reiterated their firm support for ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms particularly the leaders-led East Asia Summit, in the regional architecture for the Indo-Pacific, and their readiness to work with ASEAN and all other countries towards realizing a common and promising vision for the India-Pacific region, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's good that rotten elements are leaving: Mamata to TMC leaders

Amid the ongoing spree of desertions, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday night termed the deserters as baggage for the party and said it is good that rotten elements are leaving on their own. Banerjee held an ...

Soccer-Juve's McKennie named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was named U.S. Soccers male player of the year, the governing body said on Friday as he closes out his fourth year on the national team. The 22-year-old Texan joined Italian champions Juve in August on a ...

Ban on food aid restrictions blocked at WTO

World Trade Organization members were at odds on Friday over a proposal that would ban countries from restricting food aid deliveries, potentially complicating the response to a feared COVID-fuelled humanitarian catastrophe next year. The p...

Paraguay in vaccine talks with five pharmaceuticals to supplement COVAX supply - health minister

Paraguay is negotiating with five foreign pharmaceutical companies to acquire up to 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said on Friday, to supplement those it has already locked in under the CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020