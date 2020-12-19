Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing's Australian coal ban backfires, industrial units fail to fulfil overseas orders

Beijing's week-old ban imposed on Australian coal by Commerce Ministry backfired as the industrial parks are facing sudden blackouts resulting into non-fulfilment of the overseas orders thereby eating into its GDP growth.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:53 IST
Beijing's Australian coal ban backfires, industrial units fail to fulfil overseas orders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing's week-old ban imposed on Australian coal by Commerce Ministry backfired as the industrial parks are facing sudden blackouts resulting into non-fulfilment of the overseas orders thereby eating into its GDP growth. While electricity is at a premium in the world's second-largest economy and more than 80 Australian vessels with coal had been 'held up' off Chinese ports. These hold about 8.8 million tonnes but despite reports about individual ports granting entry to some ships most sit at sea waiting for a U-turn from Beijing on its coal ban, which ultimately is affecting the economy of China, reports Asia Times.

Frank Chen writing for Asia Times reported that sudden blackouts in industrial parks are raising speculation that Beijing's ban on Australian coal imports is starting to backfire. China is hauling Australia over the coals for its leading role in the Covid-19 blame against China as the origin of the pandemic, as well as Canberra's' policy to lockout Chinese tech giants such as Huawei from its 5G rollout.

The power shortage would eat into its GDP growth and industrial output after growth recovered back to positive territory in the third quarter, said an official with Shanghai's Industry and Information Technology Commission who requested anonymity to Asia Times. Manufacturers and exporters are searching for alternative power supplies to keep production lines running as overseas orders are piling up.

Exports from the economic powerhouse, whose GDP is on a par with those of Spain and Turkey, have bounced well above pre-Covid-19 levels, with October's exports up 20 per cent year-on-year, reported Asia Times. Many regions in China like Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Inner Mongolia are grappling with power shortages. Many small and medium businesses in the eastern Zhejiang province have reverted to work-from-home arrangements.

Moreover, it's difficult for China to change its policy overnight regarding the import of coal from Australia. "Power plants have in the past years retrofitted their equipment to use quality Australian coal but they cannot switch to domestic alternative overnight simply because comparable pure thermal coal is not easy to source," noted one post on the blog. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020