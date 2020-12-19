Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, UK hold bilateral discussions on UNSC agenda

India and the United Kingdom on Friday held bilateral consultations virtually regarding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issues, wherein both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:32 IST
India, UK hold bilateral discussions on UNSC agenda
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India and the United Kingdom on Friday held bilateral consultations virtually regarding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issues, wherein both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation briefed their UK counterparts on its priorities during its upcoming UNSC tenure as a non-permanent member, which includes reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The UK delegation also informed India of its priorities during its upcoming presidency of UNSC, including Climate and Security and famine and hunger in conflict situations. According to an MEA release, the Indian side was led by Prakash Gupta, JS (UNP & Summits), Ministry of External Affairs and included other officials from MEA, PMI New York and Indian High Commission in London, while the UK delegation was led by James Kariuki, Director, Multilateral Policy Department of UK Commonwealth and Foreign Office and included other UK Foreign Ministry officials and representatives from their Missions in New York and New Delhi.

The UK congratulated India on its election to the UNSC, and both sides agreed to continue their engagement on all issues under the UNSC agenda over the next two years. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian scientists find more efficient, inexpensive way to measure evaporation

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report says

Apple supplier Wistrons Indian factory in Karnataka state could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, a government inspection has revealed following violence at the site last weekend.Several thousand c...

Sydney imposes lockdown on beach suburbs as COVID cluster grows

A quarter million people in Sydneys northern beach suburbs were ordered on Saturday into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve to help contain a coronavirus cluster with authorities fearing it may spread across Australias most populous city...

Red, delectable and nutritive Cherries from Chile promoted for the first time in India

New Delhi India, December 19 ANINewsVoir Its the perfect time of the year to top up your Christmas and New Year celebrations with red, juicy and nutritious Cherries from Chile. The Chilean Cherry Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Ass...

This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Among Us, one of the most popular online multiplayer games of 2020, will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.Announcing the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020