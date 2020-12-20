Left Menu
Amid a worsening Covid-19 situation in Pakistan, as many as 80 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll from the virus to 9,330.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:05 IST
80 people succumb to Covid-19 in Pakistan during last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a worsening Covid-19 situation in Pakistan, as many as 80 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll from the virus to 9,330. ARY News reported that 2,615 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Saturday, taking the national tally of infections to 457,288, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

The NCOC informed that the positivity rate of fresh Covid-19 cases currently stands at 7.02 per cent, while the number of active cases in Pakistan is 40,553. 407,405 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Sindh has reported a total of 204,103 infections, Punjab recorded 131,428 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered 54,948 cases, Balochistan reported 17,909 cases, Islamabad reported 36,117 cases, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir confirmed 7,961 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan reported 4,822 cases, said ARY News. On December 19, the NCOC rolled out guidelines related to celebrations during Christmas and carry out religious rites with caution as to avoid spreading Covid-19. (ANI)

