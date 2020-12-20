Two more children die of malnutrition, disease in Pakistan's Tharparkar

Two more children have died in Tharparkar district of Sindh province due to health problems arising from malnutrition and diseases, ARY News reported. In this month alone, overall 39 children have died of malnutrition and other diseases.

Citing the local health officials, ARY News has reported that the total death count of children due to malnutrition and other diseases in Sindh's desert district of Tharparkar has reached 755 this year. This is despite the Supreme Court earlier summoning the Sindh chief secretary and other top officials in a case pertaining to the deaths of children owing to malnutrition in Tharparkar, ARY News reported.

According to last year's report by the United Nation's Children Fund (UNICEF), Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates with 22 infants dying before turning one month old. It is important to highlight here while the children here are dying of such diseases, the region is rich in coal reserves and other natural resources. (ANI)