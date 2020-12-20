Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 100 people detained during anti-govt protests in Belarusian capital

Police have detained around 100 people attending unauthorized anti-government demonstrations in the Belarusian capital, the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee said on Sunday.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:01 IST
Nearly 100 people detained during anti-govt protests in Belarusian capital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Minsk [Belarus], December 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Police have detained around 100 people attending unauthorized anti-government demonstrations in the Belarusian capital, the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Natallya Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the Minsk police, confirmed to Sputnik that multiple people had been detained during the anti-government demonstrations, but did not specify numbers.

"Today, on December 20, scattered groups of citizens attempted to gather in different parts of the capital city, marking themselves with unregistered symbols and placards containing various calls. The participants of unauthorised events were repeatedly warned about the inadmissibility of unlawful actions, after which the most active individuals were detained -- around 100 citizens, who are currently being probed in line with the law," the police said in a press release on Telegram. Demonstrations on weekends have become a signature feature of the post-electoral protests in Belarus. Sunday rallies are traditionally the largest, held in Minsk and other cities and normally resulting in multiple arrests. Details on time and place are normally being communicated to people via opposition-backed Telegram channels.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognise the results, claiming electoral fraud. Over the past few weeks, the format of opposition protests in Minsk has changed -- instead of calling one massive rally across the city centre, protesters gather for smaller demonstrations scattered across the city's residential outskirts. Police and security forces with special equipment are normally being deployed to these spots beforehand. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha home minister performs marriage ritual for disabled woman

Nagpur, Dec 20 PTIMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and his wife on Sunday performed the Kanyadaan ritual of a 23-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman, who is an orphan, during her marriage with a 27-year-old man. Nagpur distri...

Motor racing-Albon, hurt by Red Bull snub, eyes 2022 return

Alexander Albon said he was dejected after being replaced by Mexican Sergio Perez at the Red Bull Formula One team for next season but is determined to get a race seat in 2022. Perez, a winner for Racing Point in Bahrain this season, will s...

Farmers to go on 24-hour relay hunger strike, urge citizens to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas

In a bid to intensify the ongoing agitation against the Centres farm laws, farmer unions on Sunday announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike starting from tomorrow, and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of Kis...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATIONS Gill, Rahul and Pant get ready for Boxing Day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020