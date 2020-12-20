Ukraine nears 1 million COVID-19 cases

Kiev [Ukraine], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 964,448 COVID-19 cases and 16,585 deaths have been registered in Ukraine, while 581,162 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 8,325 people have tested positive for the virus and 116 died from the disease in the country, the ministry added.

As of Sunday, a total of 100,450 COVID-19 cases and 1,713 deaths have been registered in Kiev, Ukraine's capital city, while 32,175 Kyivites have recovered from the disease, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in his Telegram channel. (ANI/Xinhua)