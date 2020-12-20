Trump to return to Georgia to support Republicans in upcoming Senate runoffs

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump on Sunday informed that he will return to Georgia on January 4, one day before the two Senate runoff elections that will decide the control of the upper chamber of the White House.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:00 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Sunday informed that he will return to Georgia on January 4, one day before the two Senate runoff elections that will decide the control of the upper chamber of the White House. "As badly as we were treated in Georgia by the 'Republican' Governor and 'Republican' Secretary of State, we must have a massive victory for two great people, @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue, on January 5th.... I will be having a big Rally for them on Monday night, January 4th. WIN!" he tweeted.

During a rally for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Valdosta earlier this month, Trump reiterated his claims of winning the 2020 presidential elections, and alleged that Democrats were trying to 'rig' the Senate elections, reported The Hill. "You must go vote and vote early starting December 14. You have to do it. They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it. We will still win it. We'll still win it. And they're going to try and rig this election, too," Trump told the crowd.

The Senate runoff elections will take place on January 5, which will decide the control of the Senate majority for the next two years. Loeffler will be facing off against Senator Raphael Warnock, while Perdue will be challenging Senator Jon Ossoff.

Democrats need to win both seats in order to deadlock the Senate, in which case Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaking vote. During the rally, the President also targeted Republicans leaders in Georgia, including Governor Brian Kemp, criticising them for not upholding his efforts to overturn the election results in the state.

On December 14, the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Biden as the next president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. While continuing to make allegations of voter fraud, Trump had reportedly told his advisers that on the inauguration day of Biden on January 20, he might refuse to leave the White House. (ANI)

