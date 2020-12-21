Morocco bans air travel with UK over new virus

Morocco bans air travel with UK over new virusReuters | Rabat | Updated: 21-12-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 02:58 IST
Morocco said it will suspend air travel with the UK starting Sunday night, citing fears of a new coronavirus strain.
Morocco had allowed some flights to resume linking tourist hubs Agadir and Marrakech with London, in a bid to save its hard-hit tourism sector.
On Sunday, Morocco reported a total of 417,125 coronavirus infections, including 6957 deaths and 32,014 active cases.