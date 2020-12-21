Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases pass 2.49 mln: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the African continent reached 2,490,397 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 58,762, while a total of 2,094,336 people infected with coronavirus had recovered across the continent as of Sunday afternoon.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed. South Africa had the most Covid-19 infections, with 912,477 cases. The country also had the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19, at 24,539.

Morocco came next with 415,226 confirmed cases and 6,909 deaths, followed by Egypt with 124,891 confirmed cases and 7,069 deaths, Africa CDC said. (ANI/Xinhua)

