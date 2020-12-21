Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oli's move will not affect party's unity, says Prachanda

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, co-chair of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Monday said that the party is unified and it won't be deterred by anyone's step which is against the party and the country.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:53 IST
Oli's move will not affect party's unity, says Prachanda
Nepal Communist Party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, co-chair of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Monday said that the party is unified and it won't be deterred by anyone's step which is against the party and the country. This comes after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament on Sunday at Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recommendation and announced the dates for the general elections to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021.

"Our party is unified and it won't be deterred by any person step which is against the party, country, and the people," Pushpa Kamal Dahal said in a release. "To safeguard the Federal Democratic Republic which is the outcome of people's sacrifice needs to be safeguarded at this point of time. For Nation's prosperity and for the Communist Movements future, unity amongst all is the need of the hour," Dahal added.

On Sunday, the seven Cabinet Ministers had submitted their resignations after the proposal of Oli for the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President. The seven Ministers who have submitted their resignations are -- Barsha Man Pun, Minister for Energy, Shakti Basnet, Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister for Education, Rameshwar Ray Yadav, Minister for Labour, Bina Magar, Minister for Drinking Water, Ghana Shyam Bhusal, Minister for Agriculture and Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Tourism.

Meanwhile, both the Opposition and the factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament deeming it as unconstitutional, according to sources. The Nepal PM has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy's kidnapping: Six sent to police custody

Six people who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year old boy in Dakshina Kannada district, have been remanded to ten days police custody by a local court. The boy and his parents had reached home on Saturday from ...

BJP will form next government in West Bengal: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and form the next government in that state. Talking to reporters here, Athawale, whose...

Hong Kong stocks weaken as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday on worries over China-U.S. tensions, although losses were capped by policy support from Beijing. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 to 26,306.68, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 to 10,401.83. U.S...

Petonic Infotech pips consulting giants like Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, Deloitte and PwC to get mandate for promoting project ‘Hilans’ from Uttarakhand Govt

India, 21 December 2020 Petonic Infotech Pvt Ltd a professionally managed, fast growing Indian consultancy Company, headquartered in New Delhi has pipped consulting giants including Big 4 consulting firms like Ernst Young EY, KPMG, Deloitt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020