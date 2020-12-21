Left Menu
Kremlin sees US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as manifestation of hybrid war

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:24 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin sees US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to pump gas from Russia to Europe, as a sign of a hybrid war, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has recently said that "sanctions are a tool of a very real modern hybrid war."

"We definitely can agree with Deripaska that these restrictions ... are in fact a kind of a hybrid war," Peskov told reporters when asked about Kremlin's opinion on the billionaire's statement. The best response to these restrictions on the gas pipeline project will be its completion, the spokesman said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

