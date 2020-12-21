'India should not worry': Russia on ties with Pakistan

Russia on Monday said that India should not be worried about ties with Pakistan as Kremlin is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries. "We sincerely don't think India should be worried. Russia is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries. Exercises with Pakistan were counter-terror operations, said Russia Deputy Envoy Roman N Babushkin on Russia's ties with Pakistan.

"At the same time, we have reached advanced-level exercises with India as well," he added. "Russia is a trusted partner for India and China, and we feel it is vital to ensure a positive atmosphere for cooperation between the two neighbouring Asian giants, including at the platforms of the SCO, BRICS and RIC," Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said.

With regard to the peace process in Afghanistan, he said that the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are on adding that India and Russia are maintaining a close dialogue on the peace process. "We are maintaining a close dialogue on Afghanistan. We have the Moscow platform for same. Then, we have of course bilateral consultations with India on Afghanistan," he said. (ANI)