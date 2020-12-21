Left Menu
Development News Edition

BIMSTEC members prepare roadmap for future

Fifth meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) network policy think tanks (BNPTT) was held to review and discuss the future roadmap on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:15 IST
BIMSTEC members prepare roadmap for future
(Photo Credit : Twitter/ Anurag Srivastava). Image Credit: ANI

Fifth meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) network policy think tanks (BNPTT) was held to review and discuss the future roadmap on Monday. The meeting was hosted by Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) wherein all the members of BIMSTEC participated.

"Secretary(East) delivered keynote address at 5th meeting of BIMSTEC Network Policy Think Tanks (BNPTT) hosted by RIS, New Delhi with the participation of think tanks of all 7 BIMSTEC countries," Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson wrote in a tweet. "Review of earlier commitments, discussions on future roadmap, among others was on agenda," he added in his tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RSDC Celebrates Annual Awards for Skill Training in Rubber

New Delhi India, December 21ANINewsVoir Rubber Skill Development Council RSDC, the sector skill council for Rubber in the country, celebrated its annual awards ceremony, 5th in the series, in a virtual mode. The RSDC awards ceremony which h...

Severe cold waves at isolated place in UP

Severe cold waves swept through isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, with Churk in Sonbhadra district being the coldest place in the state at 3.1 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said here on Monday. The weather was dry over the ...

Peace, stability and prosperity in Indo-Pacific region is our common aim: PM Modi at virtual summit with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Peace, stability and prosperity in Indo-Pacific region is our common aim PM Modi at virtual summit with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc....

FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19

Europes medicines regulator was on Monday assessing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and a green light would put Europe on course to start inoculations within a week. If clearance is gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020