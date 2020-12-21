BIMSTEC members prepare roadmap for future

Fifth meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) network policy think tanks (BNPTT) was held to review and discuss the future roadmap on Monday. The meeting was hosted by Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) wherein all the members of BIMSTEC participated.

"Secretary(East) delivered keynote address at 5th meeting of BIMSTEC Network Policy Think Tanks (BNPTT) hosted by RIS, New Delhi with the participation of think tanks of all 7 BIMSTEC countries," Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson wrote in a tweet. "Review of earlier commitments, discussions on future roadmap, among others was on agenda," he added in his tweet. (ANI)