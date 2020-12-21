Georgia logs 824 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 824 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 209,462, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

Among the new cases, 333 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the center, which added as of Monday, 184,668 patients have recovered, while 2,140 have died.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)