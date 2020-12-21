Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to suspend air travel from UK amid emergence of new COVID-19 strain

Russia will suspend air travel to and from the United Kingdom for a week from December 22 following the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the European country, informed the coronavirus infection response centre on Monday, reported TASS.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:53 IST
Russia to suspend air travel from UK amid emergence of new COVID-19 strain
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia will suspend air travel to and from the United Kingdom for a week from December 22 amid the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the European country, informed the coronavirus infection response centre on Monday, reported TASS. "The response center for novel coronavirus infection import and spread prevention made a decision to temporarily halt the air service with the United Kingdom in view of worsened epidemiological situation. Restrictions will come into force from 00 hours 00 minutes of December 22, 2020 and will be in effect for a week. The response center is thoroughly examining the situation with appearance of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. Further decisions will be taken after completion of its review," the response centre said.

This comes after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday had said that the new strain of COVID-19, being seen in their country is "out of control". Following this announcement, several countries in Europe have taken precautionary measures and placed restrictions on the flights coming from the UK.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced new tier-4 COVID-19 restrictions in parts of England, including London, due to the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus, limiting the celebrations. A growing number of countries, including India have halted flights from the UK due the discovery of this new variant of coronavirus, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for rape-murder of 11-year-old girl

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing an 11-year-old girl here on Monday, police said. The man has been identified as Ram Tirath. His maternal uncle Rajiv, who was also accused of being involved in the crime, is absconding, th...

AfDB announces 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge 

The African Development Bank www.AfDB.org has announced 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge httpsAfricaVsVirus.com who will receive a grant of up to 20,000 as well as access to business development and other in-kind services.The To...

U.S. Treasury has not seen any damage from widespread hack-CNBC

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Departments unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.We do not see any...

UP CM, Mayawati condole Motilal Vora's demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of Motilal Vora, the former Governor of the state. A veteran Congress leader and staunch Gandhi family loyalist who had a political career span...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020