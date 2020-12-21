Afghanistan journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad killed in Ghazni Province

Afghanistan journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, also the head of journalists' union in Ghazni province, has been killed in an armed attack on Monday evening. According to TOLO News, the journalist working for Associated Press and Al Jazeera is the fifth journalist to have been killed in the last two months in Afghanistan.

Condemning the incident, Reporters Without Borders said in a tweet, "Rahmatullah Nikzad, a journalist for several international media was killed this 12/21 in the province of Ghazni. This is the 3rd targeted murder of an afghan journo within 6 weeks. RSF calls on the UN to take concrete measures to protect." Since November 7, former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee, Enekaas TV's presenter in Nangarhar Malala Maiwand, and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini all have been killed in different incidents, TOLO News said.

The Taliban has denied its involvement in Monday's attack. On November 19, the journalists had urged the government to launch a probe into the recent attacks that resulted in the deaths of several journalists in the country.

TOLO News quoted the journalists as saying that the lack of attention to the investigation of attacks against media workers will cause severe harm to press freedom in the country. (ANI)