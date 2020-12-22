Belgium reports 981 new COVID-19 cases
Brussels [Belgium], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Belgium on Tuesday reported 981 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 626,911, the public health institute Sciensano reported.
It also reported 71 new deaths, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 18,697. (ANI/Xinhua)