Five killed, 2 injured in Kabul mine blast

At least five people killed and two others were injured in a mine blast in Kabul city on Tuesday, Tolo News reported citing police's statement. According to the statement, the incident took place around 7:33 am (local time) in the Doghabad area of PD7 of Kabul city when a mine exploded that had been placed on a vehicle carrying doctors working at Pul-e-Charkhi prison.

Officials at Istiqlal hospital earlier confirmed that at least three people were killed and two were wounded in the blast and the dead and wounded have been transferred to the hospital, Tolo News reported. No group has claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Kabul has witnessed at least 60 security-related incidents over the past two months in which 133 people were killed and 280 more wounded, according to a survey by Tolo news. Based on the survey, over the past 64 days, Kabul witnessed three suicide attacks including an attack on Kabul University, the Kawsar-e-Danish coaching center and security forces in the Paghman district in the east of Kabul. Kabul also witnessed 29 IED blasts, three missile attacks, 26 armed attacks, and two-car bombings. (ANI)