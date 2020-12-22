Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five killed, 2 injured in Kabul mine blast

At least five people killed and two others were injured in a mine blast in Kabul city on Tuesday, Tolo News reported citing police's statement.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:40 IST
Five killed, 2 injured in Kabul mine blast
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five people killed and two others were injured in a mine blast in Kabul city on Tuesday, Tolo News reported citing police's statement. According to the statement, the incident took place around 7:33 am (local time) in the Doghabad area of PD7 of Kabul city when a mine exploded that had been placed on a vehicle carrying doctors working at Pul-e-Charkhi prison.

Officials at Istiqlal hospital earlier confirmed that at least three people were killed and two were wounded in the blast and the dead and wounded have been transferred to the hospital, Tolo News reported. No group has claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Kabul has witnessed at least 60 security-related incidents over the past two months in which 133 people were killed and 280 more wounded, according to a survey by Tolo news. Based on the survey, over the past 64 days, Kabul witnessed three suicide attacks including an attack on Kabul University, the Kawsar-e-Danish coaching center and security forces in the Paghman district in the east of Kabul. Kabul also witnessed 29 IED blasts, three missile attacks, 26 armed attacks, and two-car bombings. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September: Health Ministry.

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September Health Ministry....

U-17 WWC will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

The Indian womens football team striker Bala Devi feels that the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup in 2022 will bring in a fresh change in Indian parents mind-set about motivating their daughters to embrace the sport. In another effort...

Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions

Children from Madrids San Ildefonso school have begun calling out prize-winning numbers in Spains bumper Christmas lottery known as EL Gordo the fat one, which is being held under tight conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020