Most NCP central committee members vote for taking disciplinary action against Oli

A majority of 315 Central Committee Members of ruling Nepal Communist Party on Tuesday voted for taking disciplinary action against KP Sharma Oli and replaced him with another leader as chairman, Madhav Kumar Nepal. The Central Committee Meeting convened by Pushpa Kamal Dahal-Madhav Kumar Nepal faction decided to expel Oli from the post of party chairman and replace him with Nepal.

"Oli has taken steps against historic political change, constitution, democracy and values of party as well as against party unification. He violated the party discipline for which he will be charged with disciplinary offences and he has been removed from the post of party chairman," Narayan Kaji Shrestha, spokesperson for the Dahal-Nepal faction told reporters late on Tuesday afternoon after the meeting was over. "Replacing Comrade KP Oli from the post of Chairman as punishment for indiscipline, which had remained vacant, the Central Committee Meeting unanimously chose Comrade Mahdav Kumar Nepal," Shrestha announced.

Tuesday's meeting also termed Oli's move to dissolve House of Representatives (HoR) as "Unconstitutional" and vowed to fight against it. As per Shrestha there were a total of 315 Central Working Committee members of the ruling party who voted in support of the proposals floated at Tuesday's meeting which was held at a party palace. "Today, a total of 315 Central Committee Members were present in meeting," Shrestha, said in reply to a question.

Central Working Committee of ruling Nepal Communist Party earlier had 446 members. The Oli-led faction also held its central committee meeting at the official residence of the prime minister in Baluwatar earlier today. The meeting named Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali as the party's spokesperson, replacing Naryan Kaji Shrestha and fixed the date for the party's 'unity' convention on November 18 next year.

During the meeting, Oli announced a 1,199-member Central Committee, adding 556 members to the existing 446-member committee of the ruling party-- to organise the party's general convention. When asked whether the ruling party has split after holding Central Committee meeting in two different locations on the same day, Shrestha replied, "NCP hasn't split. Nepal Communist Party hasn't split. It is still unified and still is in unitary form but there have been attempts to weaken it, break it which we have experienced." (ANI)