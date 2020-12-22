Left Menu
WHO calls on all nations to report detection of new SARS-CoV-2 strains

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends all countries to increase genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses whenever possible and report if new strains of the coronavirus that raise concerns are detected, WHO representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik on Tuesday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"The WHO recommends all countries to increase sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses whenever possible and exchange data on sequences at the international level, in particular, to report the discovery of similar mutations causing concerns," Vujnovic said. The health organization also advised nations to further comply with all basic health and social measures, including testing and contract tracing, followed by isolation and quarantine, as well as personal protective measures, such as hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask when necessary, the representative added.

On Monday, Vujnovic said that although the new strain was said to spread more easily, there was no evidence that it had any influence on the mortality rate. (ANI/Sputnik)

